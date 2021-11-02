East Texas Now Business Break
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas was involved in the shooting, and they obtained a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for his arrest early on Sunday morning.(Texarkana Texas Police Department | TTPD)
By Alex Onken and Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police have released the name of the victim in a Halloween party shooting that left one dead and nine others injured.

Javon Gooden, 20, died sometime after he arrived at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.

The other victims range in age from 15 to 23 years old. Police say that none of their injuries is thought to be life-threatening.

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas was involved in the shooting, and they obtained a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for his arrest early on Sunday morning. After detectives contacted several of his friends and family members in an effort to locate him, McElroy turned himself in later that morning. He was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. Detectives are currently preparing probable cause affidavits to obtain arrest warrants for McElroy for Murder and eight additional charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Texarkana Texas Police Department

Dispatchers began getting multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting at Octavia’s Event Center just before midnight Saturday, Oct. 30. The injured were sent to Wadley Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Police believe McElroy was in the venue for a period of time before the shooting.

According to information from a preliminary investigation, the shooting may have been the result of some type of disturbance among partygoers.

Police estimate there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.

TTPD is asking anyone who has video or photos from that night or just prior to the shooting to call police at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media
