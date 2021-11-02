East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M Football Ranked No. 14 in First 2021 College Football Playoff Ranking

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
IRVING, Texas – The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 14 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Tuesday’s ranking is the 14th time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking 13 times and has been among the top-25 on 25 occasions.

The Maroon & White are 6-2 this season and rank No. 13 by the Associated Press and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. The Aggies return to play this Saturday against CFP No. 13 Auburn at Kyle Field at 2:30 p.m. and will be aired nationally on CBS; Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl are slated to call the game.

About the College Football PlayoffThe College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 10, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

