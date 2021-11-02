East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery

Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At least two suspects are on the run after a bank robbery in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said two armed suspects entered the bank, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in what police say was a 4-door, black Honda Civic or Accord. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Police say the suspects ran behind the bank to a small creek area where a car was waiting for them. Myatt says there is a possibility of a third suspect who was driving the getaway car.

Brule Elementary School and the Navasota ISD Administration Building went into a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes after authorities told school officials the bank robbery suspects fled near the two buildings. Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick said a soft lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the school and students stay in their classroom, but teaching continues.

At 12:45 p.m., Musick said they received an “all clear” from authorities and resumed normal operations.

This is a developing story as police investigate the area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the...
One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak
Carthage police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a...
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.

Latest News

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Perkins retires after 27 years
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: David Perkins retires