Red Zone Top 10: Longview drops out of rankings, Lindale reemerges

Heading into the final week of the season the Red Zone Top 10 saw a shakeup with Longview dropping out after their upset loss to McKinney North. The list welcomes back Lindale who is perfect in District of Doom play. Top 10 teams are a combined 80-6.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A I Ranking: 1 / Record 8-0/ Last Week: 1)The Carthage Bulldogs learned from a rough week at Rusk and beat Madisonville 54-3 to claim a 2th district title in 15 years.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 7-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson picked up their second straight shutout over Joaquin to wrap up another district title. The team will host Shelbyville Friday night to end the season..

3. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 8-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Gilmer Buckeyes kept rolling with another big win over North Lamar, 56-6. They will play for a district title this week against Pleasant Grove.

4. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 9-0/ Last Week: 6 )

West Rusk remains perfect on the year after a 49-26 win over Grand Saline. They can close of their season undefeated with a win Friday at Quitman.

5. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 7-1 / Last Week: 7)

Waskom held their own in the district title game against rival Elysian Fields last week winning 42-12. Waskom will close out the regular season this week at New Diana.

6. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 10/ Record 9-0/ Last Week: 5)

Canton pushed the Vandals to the brink of their first loss this year but Van survived a wild 55-54 game. This week they host the turnaround story of the year in Brownsboro for a district title.

7. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 9-0/ Last Week: 8)

Mount Vernon picked up a big win over Pottsboro for a district title. The Tigers will end their season at home against Howe this week before the playoffs.

8. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking:6/ Record: 8-1/ Last Week: 9)

The Bulldogs dropped Athens 42-13 to remain perfect in the District of Doom. The win sets up a DOD championship with Lindale this week.

9. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 7/ Record 9-0/ Last Week: 10)

Beckville picked up a big 66-0 shutout over Big Sandy. The Bearcats will ook to finish perfect with a win over Frankston this week.

10. Lindale Eagles (4A DI State Ranking: 10/ Record 6-3/ Last Week: NR)

Lindale is back in the Red Zone Top 10 for the first time since Sept.7. The Eagles had a rough start with a 1-3 record to teams that are now a combined 24-3. The Eagles are perfect in DOD play and look to be a serious contender in the playoff race.

