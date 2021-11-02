Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A beautiful night is expected. As we head into Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky along with mild temperatures and light wind is expected. Overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday morning, clouds build into East Texas and rain chances increase significantly. A very good chance for rain with a few thundershowers is expected on Wednesday...into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of .75-1.50″ is possible. Some with a little less and some with a little more also possible. We are not expecting any severe weather on Wednesday, but a few thundershowers are possible. it will be good just to have the soaking rainfall. Later in the day on Thursday, skies should begin to clear, and some very chilly air is expected. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain in the 50s all day long except over southern areas that may warm into the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Thursday should only reach the middle 50s. Now...Friday and Saturday mornings are expected to drop into the middle to upper 30s, so our first frost of the season is possible...best chances will be in rural areas and northern counties of East Texas. We do warm up a bit as we head into the end of the weekend and early next week. Plentiful sunshine Friday through Monday.

