LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Full results in East Texas

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tuesday is voting day for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election in Texas. Check here for updates on election races around the area.

For the state election there are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot:

  • Texas Proposition 1, Authorize Charitable Raffles at Rodeo Venues Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 2, Authorize Counties to Issue Infrastructure Bonds in Blighted Areas Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 3, Prohibition on Limiting Religious Services or Organizations Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 4, Changes to Eligibility for Certain Judicial Offices Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 5, State Commission on Judicial Conduct Authority Over Candidates for Judicial Office Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 6, Right to Designated Essential Caregiver Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 7, Homestead Tax Limit for Surviving Spouses of Disabled Individuals Amendment
  • Texas Proposition 8, Homestead Tax Exemption for Surviving Spouses of Military Fatally Injured in the Line of Duty Amendment

Click here to view what is on your ballot.

