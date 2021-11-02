East Texas Now Business Break
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak

White Oak
White Oak
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke can be seen in Gregg County near Magnolia off Cherokee Trail in White Oak.

White Oak
White Oak

An oil tank battery is burning according to Josh Tubb at Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Tubb said the fire is at an oil lease and that emergency crews are going to keep the fire contained and allow it to burn itself out.

The area of Magnolia and Cherokee Trace has been evacuated, according to Tubb.

White Oak
White Oak

