Gregg County elections administrator stresses importance of voting on constitutional amendments

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Polls opened this morning across the state for voters to decide on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

In Gregg County, voters have the opportunity to vote on these eight proposed amendments. In addition, voters in Kilgore will be able to decide on a proposed bond for Kilgore ISD.

Jennifer Briggs, the Gregg County elections administrator, said in the county, 1,360 voters casted their ballot in early voting, totaling about 1% of eligible voters. So far Tuesday, 768 voters had casted their ballots bringing the voter turnout to 2%. Briggs 203 mail-in ballots were also received.

“Typically for a constitutional amendment election, we expect a 2-3% turnout, so it’s on par for being on the course for the same,” she said.

Briggs said voter turnout is typically low for every constitutional amendment election. She explained why she believes this is the case.

“I think it is because we don’t have people on the ballot. Usually when you have candidates on the ballot, people show up because they are like I want this person in office, I don’t want this person in office, but when it’s a constitutional amendment, they don’t think that its as important because there’s no people on the ballot,” she said.

Briggs explains why she believes it is important for people to be voting in the constitutional amendment elections despite there being no people on the ballot.

“This just means that a small number of voters could change the laws for the entire state of Texas,” she said.

There are 18 regular polling locations in Gregg County. Any person who is registered to vote in Gregg County can vote at any of the 18 polling locations.

