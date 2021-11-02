Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers over the far northern sections of East Texas at this time will gradually move southward overnight bringing all of us some rain on Wednesday/Into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals appear to be in the .50″ to 1.25″ range with some getting less and a few getting more. At least we all should see some rain on Wednesday. The threat for severe storms is extremely low. Temperatures on Wednesday, for many, will stay in the 50s, with southern areas getting into the lower to middle 60s before the cool pool of air settles farther south. Rain ends during the early morning hours on Thursday with some sun to return during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine expected Friday through Tuesday. With light wind and clear skies, Friday morning may deliver us our first frost of the season. The average first frost is mid-November, so fairly close to average. Temperatures will slowly warm as we head into the weekend. Have a great day.

