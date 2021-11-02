Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted three suspects held for the July quadruple homicide.

The three men, Dylan Welch, 21, Billy Phillips, 37, and Jesse Pawlowski, 20, all of Jacksonville, are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of four victims.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pawlowski was an acquaintance of two of the victims and had made arrangements to meet with them to purchase a gun. Pawlowski took the gun from 18-year-old John Clinton and shot him in the “back of the head” according to the arrest affidavit. Pawlowski said Phillips and Welch entered the home and shot Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cherokee County District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth said “the death penalty is still on the table as we continue to review evidence.”

