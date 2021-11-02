East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)(Cherokee County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted three suspects held for the July quadruple homicide.

The three men, Dylan Welch, 21, Billy Phillips, 37, and Jesse Pawlowski, 20, all of Jacksonville, are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of four victims.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pawlowski was an acquaintance of two of the victims and had made arrangements to meet with them to purchase a gun. Pawlowski took the gun from 18-year-old John Clinton and shot him in the “back of the head” according to the arrest affidavit. Pawlowski said Phillips and Welch entered the home and shot Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cherokee County District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth said “the death penalty is still on the table as we continue to review evidence.”

Previous: Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide

3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide

Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the...
One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak
Carthage police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a...
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.

Latest News

Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Perkins retires after 27 years
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: David Perkins retires