City of Tyler upgrades vehicle detection at 17 intersections

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beginning Monday, the City of Tyler’s Traffic Operation staff began vehicle detection upgrades at 17 intersections. The intersections run along South Broadway Avenue, Troup Highway, and Loop 323.

They plan to upgrade four intersections on Monday through Wednesday and five intersections on Thursday, from 8:30am-3:30pm.

On Monday, crews will upgrade Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive, South Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard, South Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway, and South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road.

On Tuesday, they plan to upgrade South Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive, South Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive, South Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive, and South Broadway and Grande Boulevard.

On Wednesday, they plan to upgrade South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock/Donnybrook Avenue, South Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road, South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road/Shiloh Road, South Broadway Avenue and Independence Place.

On Thursday, Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway, Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue, Loop 323 and Donnybrook Avenue, Loop 323 and New Copeland Road, and Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive.

City officials said drivers can anticipate various lane closures at intersections throughout the week for short durations. Motorists are asked to obey work zone signs and follow work zone closures. Work is tentatively scheduled to go until the end of the week, depending on progress and weather conditions

