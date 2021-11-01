East Texas Now Business Break
Toys for Tots volunteers working to sign families up, get donation boxes out

By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend, volunteers helped out at the Armed Forces Reserve Center to get families in need signed up to receive toys this Christmas.

Don Monn, the coordinator for Rose City Toys for Tots, and said volunteers start helping in October, but there’s a lot of work that goes on beforehand.

“I have a lot of volunteers that help us take people’s names,” he said. “I have a lot of volunteers that help us go out and distribute boxes to where they gotta go, and I do a lot of that myself.”

Monn said many businesses and locals write checks which helps them buy toys that don’t get donated. Faith Leach volunteered at the toy sign-up this weekend and said she saw the work they put in last year and wanted to help again.

“It’s really important to donate toys because we never have enough toys for everyone. So donating toys means Toys for Tots will be able to give more families more toys,” Leach said.

Fran Rodebaugh has been volunteering for about 10 years and was helping to check children’s birth certificates and proof of residency this weekend.

“The thing that hits us hardest is when we’re trying to bag for the 12-year-olds, the 10, 11,12. We just don’t get that many things in for that age group,” Rodebaugh said. “Everybody’s wanting to throw in the rattlers and the little dolls. But you know, we go up to 12.”

She recommends things like watches, nail polish, and cologne for the older kids. Monn said the pandemic hurt them last year.

“A lot of people was out of work which increased our number put out and not near as much coming in. So it hurt us, but I see a lot better this year,” Monn said.

Their next sign up is Friday, November 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler. You will need to provide a birth certificate and proof of residency in Smith County for each child.

