Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Red Team is World Champions for the D1 collegiate division after competing at the Stock Horse of Texas World Show and Derby in Abilene. The TTU Ranch Horse Black team also placed third in the competition.
Here are other results:
All-around World Championship Collegiate Non Pro
2- Jordan Cheek
3- Matt Major
4- Ben McCartney
5- Sawyer Sanders
All-around World Championship Collegiate Limited Non Pro
2-Teghan Brooks
3-Chesney Reeves
8-Sarita Short
9- Sarah Garner
10- Iris Baker
All-around World Championship Collegiate Novice
1- Grace Blackwell
7- J’Cee Faith Petty
10- Ethan Smith
