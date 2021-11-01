Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team comes home as World Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Red Team is World Champions for the D1 collegiate division after competing at the Stock Horse of Texas World Show and Derby in Abilene. The TTU Ranch Horse Black team also placed third in the competition.

Here are other results:

All-around World Championship Collegiate Non Pro

2- Jordan Cheek

3- Matt Major

4- Ben McCartney

5- Sawyer Sanders

All-around World Championship Collegiate Limited Non Pro

2-Teghan Brooks

3-Chesney Reeves

8-Sarita Short

9- Sarah Garner

10- Iris Baker

All-around World Championship Collegiate Novice

1- Grace Blackwell

7- J’Cee Faith Petty

10- Ethan Smith

We’re heading back to Lubbock as World Champions! TTU Red took first in the world Championship for the D1 collegiate... Posted by Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.