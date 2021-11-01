East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law

Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law
Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law(Gray DC)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Will the U.S. Supreme Court act, and when will they do it? Those are the big questions for supporters and opponents of a Texas state law which gives private citizens the right to sue people involved in abortions taking place after six weeks.

Whether Texas’ S.B. 8, the so-called Texas Heartbeat Act, will avoid attempted legal challenges by abortion providers and the U.S. Department of Justice is now up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court fast-tracked two separate but related cases (Whole Women’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas) to be heard Monday, and spent about three hours on them in total.

Pro-choice and pro-life advocates protested in front of the Supreme Court steps as the court heard from those who want to challenge the Texas law which effectively bans abortions six weeks after conception with no exemptions for rape or incest.

Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone defended the law in both cases. “None of the individuals sued are appropriate defendants,” Stone argued in his opening statement.

Stone argued that since the Texas law allows for private citizens to bring lawsuits, and prohibits state officials from enforcing the law, federal courts cannot block it.

At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch said, “as Justice Kagan points out there’s a loophole that’s been exploited here.”

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar faced a series of questions from justices as to why the U.S. Department of Justice is trying to step into this case when it hasn’t in others. She said the D.O.J. is stepping, at least in part, because Texas crafted the law in an effort to box out legal challenges.

“If a state can just take this simple mechanism of taking its enforcement authority and giving it to the general public backed up with a bounty of $10 million or $100 million, if they can do that then no constitutional right it safe,” Prelogar said,

Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued for abortion providers to have a chance to challenge the Texas law, and spoke with reporters after oral arguments.

“It is long past time for this statute to be blocked,” Hearron said, “for the enforcement to be blocked, and to restore services across the state.”

In September, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to take effect with a 5-4 decision. There’s no announced timeline as to when the court will reach a final decision in this case, but opponents said they hope it’s quickly.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans early in pregnancy but all have been blocked from going into effect.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man
Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested

Latest News

An amended complaint against San Marcos law enforcement says officials dismissed Democratic...
911 transcripts filed in updated “Trump Train” lawsuit reveal San Marcos police refused to send escort to Biden bus
Central Texas Votes
Statewide amendments cover religious services, rodeo raffles
Texas abortion law graphic
Opponents of controversial Texas abortion law seek green light for a challenge from the Supreme Court
Pictured is State Rep. Jay Dan, who is seeking reelection. (Source: Jay Dean for Texas Facebook...
Dist. 7 State Rep. Jay Dean seeking fourth term
Dogs outside will hopefully be safer due to new rules signed into law in Texas.
East Texans have new ‘outside dog’ rules to follow