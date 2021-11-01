East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates on Friday, Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash. The driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on SH-19 and passed a vehicle on the shoulder. The driver of the Corolla lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the Corolla, 33-year-old Brenna McClaran of Arlington was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, 58-year-old Charles Hand Jr. of Kennesaw, GA was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man