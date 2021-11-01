One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates on Friday, Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash. The driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on SH-19 and passed a vehicle on the shoulder. The driver of the Corolla lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the Corolla, 33-year-old Brenna McClaran of Arlington was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, 58-year-old Charles Hand Jr. of Kennesaw, GA was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

