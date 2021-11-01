East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s, some spots could see the 80s today in Deep East Texas. Mostly clear skies overnight with morning lows in the low 50s for tomorrow. Your Election Day Forecast (tomorrow!) looks much like today - mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of I-20. A slow-moving front currently over our northern counties will be moving south the next few days, as it does so, shower activity will increase across the region.

Rain chances are up to an 80% on Wednesday, with a chance for many of us to see around 1.25″ of rain. That said, we do need the rain. Drought conditions have gotten significantly worse in East Texas over the last three months, from no drought to severe drought now in some of our northern areas. By Thursday morning, rain chances will be ending, and it looks like we’ll stay dry through the rest of this week into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-1-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-1-21