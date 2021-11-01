East Texas Now Business Break
Longview man arrested for alleged parking lot robbery attempt

Oscar Wright, Jr, 54, of Longview
Oscar Wright, Jr, 54, of Longview
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been charged with felony robbery after an alleged robbery attempt Monday morning.

According to Longview police, Monday at 6:40 a.m. they responded to a call about an attempted robbery at Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Road. Officers arrived and the victim told them a man, now identified as Oscar Wright, Jr., 54, of Longview, had assaulted them in the store parking lot and demanded their key and some money.

Officers investigated and located Wright’s vehicle in the 3600 block of Gilmer Road. He was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this alleged robbery, call police at 903-237-1170 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 to remain anonymous.

