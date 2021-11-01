East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Gilmer head football coach UTSA contract extended through 2031

(Source: UTSA Athletics)
(Source: UTSA Athletics)(UTSA Athletics)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Former Gilmer head football coach, now the head coach at UTSA, Jeff Traylor, received a contract extension of $28 million through 2031.

Traylor was a candidate for the Texas Tech job and it is believed he was the front runner.

Traylor ended any speculation telling his team he’s staying with the program that took just two years to turn the program around. Unbeaten, and ranked #16 in the country, the Alamo city school has never had this kind of success until Traylor arrived back in 2019.

Prior collegiate stops as an assistant coach were Texas, SMU and Arkansas. When the Razorbacks cleaned house of the football coaches, Traylor landed in San Antonio.

Traylor guided Gilmer high school to three state championships, going 175-26.

UTSA’s football program has existed for just 10 years, Traylor is the school’s third head coach. And from the looks of things that fourth head coach won’t happen for quite some time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County

Latest News

GOTW: Kilgore vs Lindale
District of Doom title on the line in Red Zone game of the week between Kilgore, Lindale
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut World Series deficit to 3-2
(File)
AP Top 25: Michigan St up to 5; Wake in top 10 for 1st time
Trae Self
Trae Self’s 5 TDs lifts Lumberjacks over ACU