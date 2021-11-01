Emergency crews on scene of gas leak in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a major gas leak in Longview.

The gas leak was reported at around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the CEFCO convenience store at the corner of Eastman and Hollybrook.

One eastbound lane of Hollybrook is currently closed as crews work on the leak. Longview police, fire, and Centerpoint are on the scene.

At this point, crews are still unsure as to the cause, however a work crew was on the scene around the time the leak was reported.

