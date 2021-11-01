District of Doom title on the line in Red Zone game of the week between Kilgore, Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 9-4A DI championship will be decided on the final week of the season.

Kilgore (8-1, 5-0) will travel to Lindale (6-3, 5-0) Friday night. The winner will get the top spot in the playoffs out of the tough District of Doom.

Last year Lindale beat Kilgore twice, first in the regular season finale, 38-31, and then in the 4A-DI Region III finals, 56-42.

Kilgore’s one loss this year came in week three to Pine Tree. Lindale lost three of their first four games to teams that have a combined record of 24-3 this year. The winner of the game will be the 1-seed entering the playoff while the loser will be the 2-seed. Behind them four teams are fighting for the last two playoff spots with several different scenarios.

