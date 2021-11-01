East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated

By Molly Shen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wa. (KOMO) – After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated.

“I deeply regret not making the decision to get vaccinated,” Soliz said, apologizing to hospital staff.

“No one blames you or judges you,” pulmonologist Dr. James Town responded. “Everyone is just happy that you are willing to share the story, I think. And happy that you’re better.”

Soliz spent 28 days at Harborview Medical Center. He was on a ventilator and says he was hanging by a thread.

He points to social media as one of the reasons he didn’t get a COVID vaccine. He was reading about side effect claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

He didn’t know anyone who’d gotten sick until he couldn’t breathe.

“That’s when I really knew I was in a bad situation,” Soliz said.

He says he was embarrassed when hospital staff asked him if he had been vaccinated.

“Please go get vaccinated because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone’s life, put you in the ICU,” Soliz said.

Soliz hopes his message will ease the burden on nurses and doctors.

“Never really get to see people get that much better, so it’s amazing. It makes it feel like it’s definitely all worth it, you know?” nurse Kimmy Siebens said. “We do put so much of our own heart into the care and worry.”

Soliz has since been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County

Latest News

After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him...
COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions