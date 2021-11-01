East Texas Now Business Break
City of Jacksonville wins awards for water management system

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has been recognized for its efforts in modernizing its water distribution system.

The city recently won a 2021 50 Smart City Award in Washington D.C. for innovation in its water modernization project and also received a Texas Municipal League Award earlier this month for the role the project played in the winter storms of 2021.

As Jacksonville was facing an aging infrastructure in 2019, the city council decided to replace all water meters with connected digital water meters.

They tell us the updates played a key role in saving millions of gallons of water by being able to control water meters remotely.

Daniel Seguin from the City of Jacksonville explained, “We can track in real-time water usage data. We can identify leaks almost immediately to notify customers to shut off that water and stop the leak. We can get accurate data real-time on that water usage, so we get accurate billing and we never have a situation where an outdated meter is misreading and that sort of thing.”

