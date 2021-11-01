Carthage man accused in Capitol riots allowed to assist in Hurricane Ida relief efforts

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted a request to allow a Carthage man accused for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to provide more assistance in hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, appeared by Zoom in Judge Thomas Hogan’s courtroom on Monday. His co-defendant, Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, of Longview, also appeared by Zoom.

The request was in a motion submitted by Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West. It allows for Harkrider to volunteer with a group to distribute food and supplies to families in Louisiana over a period of two weeks.

The hearing was a status conference.

During the hearing, Nichols’ attorney announced he would be submitting a motion to allow Nichols out of jail until his case goes to trial. He also said they have reason to believe undercover agents working for the government participated in the riots.

Attorneys for both defendants said it appears both cases will be going to trial.

Hogan set their next court date for Dec. 20.

