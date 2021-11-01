East Texas Now Business Break
Brookshire’s to acquire Oklahoma-based grocery store chain

Brookshire's
Brookshire's(Source: Brookshire Grocery Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Locally-owned Brookshire Grocery Co. has announced it will acquire 17 Reasor’s grocery stores in Oklahoma.

Reasor’s will be the fifth store banner under the Brookshire Grocery Co.’s banner of operations, alongside Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market.

“We are so incredibly excited to welcome Reasor’s employees, customers and communities, that these 17 stores serve, into our BGC family,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Reasor’s is a perfect fit for Brookshire Grocery Company. Our company culture and values are the same. We’re a family business that started with my grandparents opening our first small store in Tyler, Texas, more than 93 years ago. We are dedicated to embracing our Reasor’s employee-partners and offering the best service to the Oklahoma community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day.”

After the transaction closing, the Reasor’s stores will continue with uninterrupted operation under the Reasor’s name. Reasor’s has 17 locations, one convenience store and employs more than 2,000 people in Northeastern Oklahoma.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, has been approved by the governing boards of both companies.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

