What should I do with my Halloween costume? The Family Crisis Center of East Texas explains the benefit of donations

Family Crisis Center of East Texas suggests donating your gently used Halloween costume to their thrift store(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Halloween festivities come to a close, you may be wondering what you should do with your costumes. Instead of letting it sit in the back of your closet for the next 365 days, or never wear it again, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas explains the impact thrift store donations bring to their agency.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas relies on income generated from their Nacogdoches and Lufkin thrift stores to help their clients. Their clients are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Melissa Wheeler, the Development Director for The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, said vouchers are given to clients of the family crisis center granting them access to items at their thrift stores free of charge.

“Children often times are moving from location to location they’re escaping abuse and their parent is moving them away from that so they have to leave behind a lot of things that they had at home or often times that parent doesn’t have the funds to go out and purchase their Halloween costume,” Wheeler said.

Halloween costumes are sometimes expensive, and often, viewed as a luxury item instead of a necessity.

“The joy in children having a costume for Halloween is so that they can be like other children. So that for a moment in time they can not think about whatever it is that they’ve been going through,” Wheeler said.

When a customer buys or donates items from The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, they are supporting a greater mission. One that allows the agency to better serve their clients.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard someone tell me I shop in your store because I’m looking for costumes all throughout the year or my children love to play dress up and so throughout the year we will come to the thrift store and find things that they can use to play dress up so it’s so fun because you see the smile on their face,” Wheeler said.

If you plan on donating your Halloween costume to the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, please make sure it is clean and in good condition.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

