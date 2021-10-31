East Texas Now Business Break
Spooky Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! After another chilly start for most, temperatures are going to warm up nicely today with highs expected to top off in the middle to upper 70s, with a few highs nearing 80 degrees in Deep East Texas. Skies today will remain mostly clear and sunny as winds from the east-northeast remain calm. Conditions are still quite dry across East Texas, so if you are planning on doing any outdoor burning it would be a VERY good idea to attend the fire at all times to make sure nothing gets out of hand. Skies remain clear this evening and temperatures will remain cool in the 60s, perfect weather for Trick or Treaters. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for our Monday and Tuesday as highs remain slightly above average in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds and rain chances increase quickly for Wednesday and Thursday as a slow moving cold front moves through East Texas. This front will totally clear East Texas by Thursday afternoon which looks to drop our temperatures back down into the lower to middle 40s by Friday morning. Highs remaining well below average for the start of next weekend in the cool middle 60s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KKRE. All rights reserved.

