Silver Alert issued for missing East Texas man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Texas issued a Silver Alert on Sunday afternoon for a man who has gone missing in Upshur County.

Tony Tomasek, 75, last was seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 in the 200 block of North Wood Street in Gilmer, Texas, authorities say.

He stands 6′ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Tomasek last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki pants.

The alert the Texas Department of Public Safety issued at 3:26 p.m. Sunday also includes the description of a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PRAZAK.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Tomasek to call Gilmer police at (903) 843-5545.

