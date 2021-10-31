East Texas Now Business Break
Silver Alert issued for missing East Texas man

He last was seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Gilmer; authorities also share description of a Toyota Tundra
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki pants. Authorities also have shared the description of a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PRAZAK. They urge anyone with any information about Tomasek to call Gilmer, Texas, police at (903) 843-5545.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Texas issued a Silver Alert on Sunday afternoon for a man who has gone missing in Upshur County.

Tony Tomasek, 75, last was seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 in the 200 block of North Wood Street in Gilmer, Texas, authorities say.

He stands 6′ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Tomasek last was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki pants.

The alert the Texas Department of Public Safety issued at 3:26 p.m. Sunday also includes the description of a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PRAZAK.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Tomasek to call Gilmer police at (903) 843-5545.


