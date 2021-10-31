DPS releases name of Bullard man who died in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old Bullard man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Henderson County Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man killed in the crash has been identified as Joseph Jones.

According to a press release, DPS troopers were called out to the two-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 at about 12:53 p.m. Thursday. The crash occurred about 2.25 miles east of Log Cabin.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jones was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup that was towing a trailer, and he was traveling east on FM 3054. At the same time, Leonardo Losoya, 50, of Grand Prairie, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor that was hauling a trailer Weston FM 3054.

“Due to driver inattention, the pickup veered off the roadway into the south side ditch then back across RM 3054 into the westbound lane,” the press release stated. “The pickup then struck the truck tractor. The pickup and its trailer came to a stop in the westbound lane facing east and the truck tractor and its trailer came to a stop in the north side ditch facing west.”

Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Belinda Brownlow pronounced Jones dead at the scene, the press release stated. His body was taken to the Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

Jones’ passengers, Robert Booker, 30, of Athens, and Michael Rapp, 44, of Plano were taken to UT Health in Athens for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. Losoya was also taken by ambulance to UT Health in Athens for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time,” the press release stated.

