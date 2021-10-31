East Texas Now Business Break
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin

2000 block of N. Timberland Dr. no longer blocked
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin.
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)(Lufkin Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One person died in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin. Four other people were injured in the crash.

The 2000 block of N. Timberland Drive is no longer blocked, according to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. She said police have finished their initial accident investigation, and traffic is now moving normally through the area.

Pebsworth said that a red Ford Mustang heading north on Timberland Drive crossed four lanes of traffic and was “T-boned” by a southbound pickup. Another truck that was also traveling south on Timberland Drive rear-ended the one that struck the Mustang.

The wreck sent five people to local hospitals, including the male driver of the Mustang. Pebsworth said the driver of the Mustang was awaiting medical transport to an out-of-town hospital when he died in the emergency room.

A juvenile in the pickup that hit the Mustang is being flown to an out-of-town hospital.

“We will release names tomorrow to allow time for the notification of extended family,” Pebsworth said. “Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

The 2000 block of N. Timberland Drive was blocked for a while Sunday afternoon while Lufkin police officers conducted their crash investigation. During that time southbound traffic in that portion of Timberland Drive was rerouted to Forest Park Boulevard.

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin Sunday....
Five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin Sunday. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)

