East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To...
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform crashed Friday, Oct. 29, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

“The scariest part of Halloween this year is Roblox being down,’’ lamented Twitter user @NikilisRBX.

In a statement Saturday, Roblox said: “We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion. We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.’’

Roblox said on Friday that the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.

For its part, Chipotle tweeted: “Miss u Roblox.’’

On the Roblox platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers. The most popular game on Roblox, according to Backlinko, is “Adopt Me!’’ -- which allows users to raise digital pets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustan "Rusty" Samuel Wood, 11, of Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree
Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death
Man to serve 28 years for holding woman in Anderson County hotel

Latest News

Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Bill Lewis, president of the Tyler Bicycle Club lead a group of...
Mayor Don Warren joins Tyler Bicycle Club to ride bike lanes
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday
The East Texas Food Bank, has been working with their food streams for a while now to get ready...
East Texas Food Bank preparing for holiday rush
U.S. President Joe Biden, bottom left, poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G20...
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit