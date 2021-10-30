East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday’s Spooky Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! After a chilly start for most, temperatures are going to warm up nicely today with highs expected to top off in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies today will remain mostly clear and sunny, and MOST importantly: the winds have finally died down for good. Conditions are still quite dry across East Texas, so if you are planning on doing any outdoor burning, it would be a VERY good idea to attend the fire at all times to make sure nothing gets out of hand. Clear skies are expected for tonight and temperatures will quickly drop back down into the middle to upper 50s by 10 PM tonight. We’ll wake up chilly again tomorrow in the middle 40s but will trend a bit warmer by tomorrow afternoon as highs warm into the middle to upper 70s area-wide. Skies remain clear tomorrow evening/night as well, so no weather worries for any East Texas trick or treaters! We’ll have plenty of sunshine for our Monday and Tuesday as highs remain slightly above average in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds and rain chances increase quickly for Wednesday and Thursday as a slow moving cold front stalls near I-20. This front will totally clear East Texas by Thursday afternoon which looks to drop our temperatures back down into the middle 40s by Friday morning.

