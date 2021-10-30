Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 60s before cooling down into the mid 40s overnight. Winds much calmer tonight and tomorrow when compared to earlier in the week. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 70s, maybe low 80s for some. Sunny skies tomorrow, and perfect weather in the evening for the Halloween/Fall Fest activities. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the evening, dropping into the 50s by 9PM, and then overnight lows in the upper 40s for Monday morning.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but shower chances increase by mid-week. A low chance for Tuesday, then moderate chances for Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 2″ possible in some parts of East Texas over the next seven days. We desperately need the rain, with Severe Drought now creeping into East Texas. While there are no official Burn Bans in our viewing area, I highly advise you hold off on any outdoor burning until drought conditions improve.

