NET RMA provides grant to Gregg county for dangerous intersection signal light

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After numerous citizen complaints, an East Texas county commissioners’ court has approved a plan to expand a busy roadway section and make it safer for travelers.

The rapidly developing north side of Longview was the target.

At the Gregg County Commissioners’ Court meeting, there was a unanimous vote approving an inter-local agreement for the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of George Richey Road and McCann Road.

“George Richey, since we built it, has become an economic engine for us. The traffic in that particular area of Gregg County has picked up substantially and that light needed to be there sooner than later,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Near the Longview North Business Park, the area has seen tremendous growth, but with that growth came an increase in complaints about traffic delays at the intersection.

“And it’s a bit confusing for drivers coming through there because they’re not certain whether they are responsible for stopping or who has the right of way?” said Wayne Mansfield, the CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corporation.

The move is not just about controlling traffic in the area, but motorists’ safety.

“It’s a well-traveled road. We’ve had numerous accidents. Fortunately, no one was killed,” Stoudt said.

Enter the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, or NET RMA, who provided a grant.

“The NET RMA since 2016 has utilized a portion of our revenue towards transportation-related projects in any of our neighbor counties. Our mission is to move transportation forward in East Texas,” said NET RMA spokesperson Colleen Colby.

NET RMA takes some of the Toll 49 revenue and provides grants to area governments for road, rail, and airport projects. In this case, it was $200,000.

“We thank the NET RMA for what they provided. Without them, we couldn’t get it done,” Stoudt said.

Engineering is underway, and construction is expected to be complete by next summer.

