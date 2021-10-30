Mayor Don Warren joins Tyler Bicycle Club to ride bike lanes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cyclists braved the chilly temps this morning for a bike ride with Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tyler city staff, and the Tyler Bicycle Club. The group celebrated the more than 36 miles of new bike lanes throughout the city on a 7- to 8-mile ride today.

The Tyler Bike Stripes project connects 11 bicycle routes via a centralized hub in the downtown area.

Bill Lewis, the president of the Tyler Bicycle Club, said they use the bike lanes almost every day to get around town.

“It’s so fantastic because, really, the bike lanes give a designated spot for us to be on the road. It gives an opportunity to ride in an area that you feel safe and protected and to explore all of the beauty of Tyler on a bicycle,” Lewis said.

Warren said some words before the ride which started at East Texas Brewing Company.

“The best part about this is that this creates the connectivity that we always talk about with the universities together, the schools, the downtown, the hospitals. It’s connectivity throughout the entire city which is something that we’re proud of,” Warren said.

The idea began in 2015 when a group of engineering students approached the Tyler Bicycle Club and the bicycle advisory committee. Over time they were able to plan and receive funding to make the lanes happen.

