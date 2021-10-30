East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mayor Don Warren joins Tyler Bicycle Club to ride bike lanes

Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Bill Lewis, president of the Tyler Bicycle Club lead a group of...
Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Bill Lewis, president of the Tyler Bicycle Club lead a group of cyclists on a Saturday morning ride through the city's new bike lanes.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cyclists braved the chilly temps this morning for a bike ride with Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tyler city staff, and the Tyler Bicycle Club. The group celebrated the more than 36 miles of new bike lanes throughout the city on a 7- to 8-mile ride today.

The Tyler Bike Stripes project connects 11 bicycle routes via a centralized hub in the downtown area.

Bill Lewis, the president of the Tyler Bicycle Club, said they use the bike lanes almost every day to get around town.

“It’s so fantastic because, really, the bike lanes give a designated spot for us to be on the road. It gives an opportunity to ride in an area that you feel safe and protected and to explore all of the beauty of Tyler on a bicycle,” Lewis said.

Warren said some words before the ride which started at East Texas Brewing Company.

“The best part about this is that this creates the connectivity that we always talk about with the universities together, the schools, the downtown, the hospitals. It’s connectivity throughout the entire city which is something that we’re proud of,” Warren said.

The idea began in 2015 when a group of engineering students approached the Tyler Bicycle Club and the bicycle advisory committee. Over time they were able to plan and receive funding to make the lanes happen.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustan "Rusty" Samuel Wood, 11, of Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree
Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death
Man to serve 28 years for holding woman in Anderson County hotel

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank, has been working with their food streams for a while now to get ready...
East Texas Food Bank preparing for holiday rush
For the upcoming November 2nd election, Angelina County voters can utilize any polling location.
Angelina County voters can use any polling location for Constitutional Amendments Election Tuesday
MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Capitol Hotel
Police lights.
22-year-old woman allegedly assaults Nacogdoches police officer, resists arrest