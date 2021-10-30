East Texas Food Bank preparing for holiday rush

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the cold weather comes in, so does planning for the holidays.

Dennis Cullinane, the East Texas Food Bank CEO, said they have been working with their food streams for a while now to get ready for the holiday rush.

“We’ve had to place those orders months before, and we’re starting to receive everything. We’re pretty well stocked up,” Cullinane said. “We do have to place some special items. We look for turkeys and cranberry sauce and some stuffing and holiday things for our pantries to stock.”

He said the rush comes in part because many of their pantries are closed during the holidays and people want to get their food ahead of time. Much of their success comes from the volunteers.

“Everything that comes through the food bank and in through an agency is touched by a volunteer. So it’s critical here or in those pantries that you see out in the communities that you reach out and ask them if they need help,” Cullinane said.

As for distribution, Cullinane said they haven’t been impacted by shortages.

“Right now we don’t see a problem with the availability. Pricing is a little stiff,” he said. “We’re looking at that to be something that’s going to be a near-term problem.”

Cullinane said they stay busy all year long.

“We have a little bit more meals that go out because of the visitors that go out to those households, but by and large, our distribution is almost even throughout the entire year,” Cullinane said. “Our fundraising is not, so that’s always a challenge to try and match the funds with the foods that are needed out in the community.”

The East Texas Food Bank purchases a lot of their food. They also receive donations from retail grocers and USDA commodities.

