East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

Doctors are advising Queen Elizabeth to rest for at least the next two weeks and not undertake...
Doctors advise the Queen to rest for at least two weeks
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead