Angelina County voters can utilize any polling location for the Constitutional Amendments Election Tuesday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time in Angelina County, Voters can choose their polling location on election day instead of going to an assigned voting precinct. The new system will be put into effect Tuesday November 2nd for the Constitutional Amendments election.

“This year is different because we have gotten the approval from the secretary of state of doing countywide vote centers,” Hawkins said.

Election day for constitutional amendments is right around the corner, but this year with a new system. Elizabeth Hawkins the elections administrator for Angelina County said any qualified registered voter will be able to vote at any polling location on election day.

“It’s going to be beneficial to the voters because you’re not having to go to an assigned voting precinct. People that work from one side of the county or even outside of the county and their polling location is on the other side of the county they might not be able to get to their right polling location. So now they’ll be able to go to the closest one to them in Angelina County,” Hawkins said.

As of Friday afternoon, 877 people participated in early voting in the two-week time period.

“Hopefully people are waiting for election day to go out and vote at whichever location they want so we’re looking at a possibly bigger turn out on Tuesday,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she wants feedback from voters. She hopes their comments can ensure the approval of county wide polling locations for Angelina county in the future.

To find a polling location that is most convenient for you, you may visit Angelinacounty.net/elections. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7am to 7pm.

