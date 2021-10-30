East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

22-year-old woman allegedly assaults Nacogdoches police officer, resists arrest

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a 22-year-old woman Thursday night after she allegedly struck an NPD officer and resisted arrest.

Kiara Angel Charles, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on charges of third-degree felony assault of a public servant, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest, Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, Class B misdemeanor failure to identify/giving false information, and Class C misdemeanor public intoxication.

No bond amounts have been set for Charles’ charges yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of N. University Drive at about 10:57 p.m. Thursday.

When the officer tried to speak with Charles, she allegedly assaulted him, causing pain. She also resisted arrest, the media report stated. Once Charles got to the jail, she allegedly gave jail staff a false name.

“She was very intoxicated during the incident,” the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustan "Rusty" Samuel Wood, 11, of Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree
Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death
Man to serve 28 years for holding woman in Anderson County hotel

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County
Actors of the World of Khaos Haunted House going through vocal warm ups and streches before the...
Bringing Tyler haunted house to life ‘a year in the making’
Kilgore Fire
Kilgore police say large fire contained, barricades being removed from Industrial Boulevard
Child Fatality
Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree