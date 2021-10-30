1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 3054 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler on FM 3054 in Henderson County Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the crash occurred in the Log Cabin area. Firefighters with Payne Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched out to the scene to assist first responders.

A spokesperson for Payne Springs Fire Rescue said one person was trapped in his vehicle when PSFR personnel got to the scene.

A Henderson County justice of the peace pronounced the driver of the pickup dead at the scene. The PSFR spokesperson said several people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A Hazmat team was called to the scene because of a diesel fuel leak, according to the Facebook post. As a result, FM 3054 was closed for several hours.

The Facebook post stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the wreck.

