East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Upshur Rural Electric Co-op spokesman talks about wind, power lines

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Tony McCullough with the Upshur Rural Electric Co-op about high winds and how they affect power lines.

Some of the multiple fires that popped up across East Texas on Thursday were caused by limbs or entire trees falling on power lines.

We’ll have more on this story later.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County
Kilgore fire and police will be on scene throughout the night. (Kilgore Police Department)
Vast Kilgore fire causes widespread smoke; prompts police to ask some residents to shelter in place
Wind blew off a roof in downtown Gladewater.
Roof blown off building in downtown Gladewater, closing road
2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head; 5 suspects in custody
Edward James Hawthorne, 27, of Kilgore was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder in...
Kilgore police arrest 1 adult, 4 juveniles in connection with shooting death

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
City of Lufkin officials are reporting multiple locations of debris and damage from the line of...
National Weather Service says damage to Lufkin area was ‘non-tornadic’
WEBXTRA: Upshur Rural Electric Coop
East Texas Nowlloween
East Texas Nowlloween has spooky season suggestions for food, festivities