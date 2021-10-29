WEBXTRA: Habitat for Humanity pours slabs for 3 new homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County poured three slabs for new homes at the same time Friday morning.

It was the first time the organization has done this in its history. The construction is going on in the 1300 block of West Shaw Street.

Once they are finished, the houses will be the 116th, 117th, and 188th homes that the Habitat For Humanity of Smith County has built since 1989.

The organization will raise the walls for the home at 1332 W. Shaw Street in a few weeks. The construction of this home is being sponsored by Central Baptist Church of Tyler.

