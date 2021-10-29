East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Habitat for Humanity pours slabs for 3 new homes

By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County poured three slabs for new homes at the same time Friday morning.

It was the first time the organization has done this in its history. The construction is going on in the 1300 block of West Shaw Street.

Once they are finished, the houses will be the 116th, 117th, and 188th homes that the Habitat For Humanity of Smith County has built since 1989.

The organization will raise the walls for the home at 1332 W. Shaw Street in a few weeks. The construction of this home is being sponsored by Central Baptist Church of Tyler.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

