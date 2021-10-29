East Texas Now Business Break
US in talks to compensate families separated at border

In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've...
In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected. A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

About 5,500 children were split from their parents under the practice.

