Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified the boy killed by a falling tree while riding a go-kart.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an 11-year-old boy, identified as Rustan Wood from Tyler, was killed when high winds caused a tree to fall. Officials report he died instantly.

The accident occurred in the area of the 12000 block of State Hwy 110 North in Smith County.

Previous: Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County

