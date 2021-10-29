Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies boy killed by falling tree
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified the boy killed by a falling tree while riding a go-kart.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an 11-year-old boy, identified as Rustan Wood from Tyler, was killed when high winds caused a tree to fall. Officials report he died instantly.
The accident occurred in the area of the 12000 block of State Hwy 110 North in Smith County.
