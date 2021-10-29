Schools turn in numbers for UIL Snapshot Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League is starting to prepare for Realignment in February 2022.

Today was the day that was designated for all school districts to turn in their high school enrollment numbers. Schools have until November 5 to turn in their number. The number will determine where a school will fall when the new classification cutoffs are determined.

Here are numbers that were turned in according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Tyler Legacy 2524

Longview 2192

Tyler 2179

Longview Pine Tree 1331

Jacksonville 1278

Lindale 1200

Kilgore 1164

Livingston 1152

Tyler Chapel Hill 1065

Mabank 1016

Athens 886

Bullard 837

Carthage 800

Wills Point 774

Pittsburg 693

Rusk 594

Huntington 489

Mount Vernon 479

Winnsboro 479

Emory Rains 474

Eustace 433

White Oak 432.5

Palestine Westwood 401

Kirbyville 382

Jefferson 373

Woodville 360

West Rusk 342

Hughes Springs 334

Edgewood 329

Elkhart 307

Harmony 291

Waskom 276

Ore City 247

Garrison 228

Corrigan-Camden 226

Como-Pickton 213

Joaquin 207

Shelbyville 198

Beckville 193

Grapeland 171

Cayuga 166.5

Linden-Kildare 164

Price Carlisle 163

Alto 163

Cushing 157

Lovelady 148

Colmesneil 126

6 - Man

UNION HILL 92

Leverettes Chapel 70

