Phone lines down at Tyler Municipal Court, water business office

(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Municipal Court and Tyler Water Business Office phone system is currently down. The City’s Information Technology Department is working closely with Cisco to resolve the issue.

To speak with a representative, you may visit the lobby in person. Court: 813 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX 75702, 7-4 pm or email at municrt@tyler.texas.com. Water Business: 511 W. Locust, Tyler, TX 75702, 8-4 pm or email at watercustomerservicerequests@tylertexas.com.

Court payments can be made online at www.cityoftyler.org, mail at P O Box 895, Tyler, TX 75710, or in person at the physical location.

Water payments can be made online at www.cityoftyler.org, in person and kiosk at the physical location, fidelity locations, or phone at (903) 531-1230.

