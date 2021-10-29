Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... I am sure I don’t have to tell you that it was really WINDY out there today. Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for East Texas through tomorrow evening. Wind gusts of 45-55mph have been reported. Winds will remain very gusty through tonight, then settle just a bit tomorrow out of the NW at 15-25, gusts near 35 mph. Much less wind on Saturday. For most of East Texas, the exception being the NE sections, lots of sunshine for the rest of day and generally clear skies tonight. Cool temperatures are likely for the next several days. Now, on Saturday and Sunday mornings, low temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to middle 40s...warming back into the 50s starting on Monday morning. High temperatures in the upper 60s on Friday, then into the 70s through Tuesday. On Wednesday of next week, another cold front is expected bringing with it more rain and cool temperatures. High temperatures back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Have a great night.

