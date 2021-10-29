East Texas Now Business Break
Non-profit organization lending helping hand with Caldwell Zoo’s Halloween event

Pictured are some of the Boo at the Zoo decorations at the Caldwell Zoo. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Pictured are some of the Boo at the Zoo decorations at the Caldwell Zoo. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit organization is giving the Caldwell Zoo a helping hand this weekend.

The Lighthouse for the Blind sent a team of workers to the zoo to help prepare for the annual Boo at the Zoo event. They decorated the Caldwell Zoo with all kinds of scary and fun things for people to see this weekend.

The Lighthouse for the Blind’s leadership hopes this outreach will lead to a partnership with the Caldwell Zoo.

“This all got started by us reaching out to the zoo for a possible partnership to make the zoo accessible for blind people,” said Craig Ellis with the Tyler Lighthouse for the Blind. “That is a project we are currently working on, and by the spring or the summer, we hope to have the zoo fully accessible.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit this link to purchase tickets to Boo at the Zoo.

Pictured is the giraffe enclosure at the Caldwell Zoo. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the giraffe enclosure at the Caldwell Zoo. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)

