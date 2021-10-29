Marshall man receives 5-year sentence after string of armed robberies

Marshall, Texas (KLTV) - A man agreed to a five-year sentence for his involvement in several armed robberies that took place in Marshall.

Justin Alversie McCoy, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery that occurred on May 25. McCoy agreed to a five-year sentence in Judge Brad Morin’s court Friday.

Several robberies were reported beginning on the afternoon of May 25 involving two masked men who reportedly pistol-whipped victims.

