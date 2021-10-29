Man to serve 28 years for holding woman in Anderson County hotel

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A La Marque man has been sentenced for kidnapping, assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Justin Tillman, 30, of La Marque, Texas, was charged with kidnapping a woman in Anderson County, and will serve 28 years for kidnapping, 10 years for assault, and two years for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, the Palestine Police Department responded to the Express Inn and Suites at 1100 E. Palestine Ave. after an assault was reported to staff.

Officers arrived at the motel and spoke with the 36-year-old female victim who had injuries to her face and extremities. The victim reported that she had been taken to Palestine from northern Anderson County in a stolen car driven by Tillman.

The victim told police that once they arrived at the motel, she was held against her will at the motel for three days. The victim said that she was assaulted by Tillman over the course of three days, and that Tillman forced her to change motel rooms each day. The victim told officers that when Tillman left the hotel, she was finally able to escape the room, and asked another guest to call the police.

The victim said that Tillman had left the motel in a brown Kia Sportage, which police found had been stolen.

Tillman was sentenced by Judge Mark Calhoon.

