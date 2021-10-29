East Texas Now Business Break
Longview ISD bus drivers decorate buses spooky style for contest

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has announced the winner for their Halloween bus contest. Bus drivers were encouraged to decorate their buses in the Halloween spirit and then judges voted on the top three buses. This year’s winner says she went for a spooky approach.

“To make it resemble being a haunted house, scary enough to where kids don’t want to ride. It’s nice to get noticed so every time somebody rides by you will have people looking or blowing or whatever. The kids will be waving and whatever. It’s a good feeling, it’s a good feeling. not only are the kids that ride my bus happy even the people in the community that sees this, they really enjoy it as well,” said Longview ISD bus driver Sheree Vaughn.

Vaughn won a free parking space in the front for her personal vehicle for a week, plus she gets to drive her bus in the Christmas parade.

